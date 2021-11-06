Arizona traffic fatalities hit 12-year high despite sharp decline in crashes during 2020

The total number of crashes on all Arizona roadways fell sharply in 2020, however, fatalities rose, according to an ADOT report.

PHOENIX — COVID-19 and efforts to slow the spread of the pandemic led to fewer drivers on the road in 2020, but that did not necessarily make our roads safer.

The total number of crashes on all Arizona roadways fell sharply in 2020, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported Thursday. However, the number of traffic fatalities rose to their highest levels in 12 years, according to a recent study.

According to the study, the number of people killed in traffic crashes rose from 980 in 2019 to 1,057 in 2020, while the total number of traffic crashes came in under 100,000 for the first time since 1993.

Arizonans traveled an estimated nearly 5 billion fewer miles in 2020 – a 7% decrease from 2019, the study revealed.

"The 2020 report shows a decline across all categories in terms of number of crashes and injuries as one might expect from a year where travel was reduced and remote working and learning increased. However, the majority of the categories that track fatalities showed an increase, including deaths from speed-related crashes and lane-departure crashes and deaths from those not wearing seatbelts," ADOT said.

The report also found the categories that had fewer fatalities in 2020 than 2019 were alcohol-related and motorcycle-related crashes.

Alcohol-related fatal crashes dropped to 181 deaths in 2020 compared to 258 in 2019. That is a 30% decrease. From 2017 to 2019 the number of deaths dropped 21%.

Motorcycle-related fatalities went down from 170 deaths in 2019 to 160 in 2020.

"The rise in traffic fatalities last year illustrates that real change must begin in the driver’s seat as driver behavior is a major factor in traffic collisions," ADOT said.

The 2020 Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report is available at azdot.gov/CrashFacts.