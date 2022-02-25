Weekend traffic report for Phoenix: Feb. 25 - Feb. 28

Vanessa Ramirez gives us the details on the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of Feb. 25, 2022.

PHOENIX — Here a breakdown of what you can expect on Valley roads for the weekend of Feb. 25.

Phoenix

I-10 westbound is closed between I-17 "Stack" interchange and 43rd Avenue for ongoing pavement improvement project from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to I-10 westbound at the Stack closed and I-10 westbound on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues are also closed.

Grand Avenue (US 60) is narrowed to one lane in both directions at 39th Avenue for overhead power line installation from Saturday 11 p.m. to Monday 2 a.m.

East Valley Phoenix

I-10 eastbound is narrowed to two lanes overnight between US 60 and Baseline Road for pavement repair work in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 4 a.m.

North Valley

I-17 ramps to Loop 101 eastbound are closed for pavement maintenance along Loop 101 from Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m. Consider alternate routes including eastbound Deer Valley Road or eastbound Union Hills Drive to 7th Avenue or 7th Street.

Loop 101 eastbound is narrowed to two lanes between I-17 and Cave Creek Road from Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m. Loop 101 eastbound on-ramp at 19th Avenue closed.

West Valley

I-10 is narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road in Buckeye for widening project from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m.

I-10 westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road in Buckeye are closed for approximately six weeks to mid-March 2022 for reconstruction as part of the ongoing I-10 widening project. I-10 westbound traffic can exit to southbound Watson Road and use westbound Yuma Road to reach Miller Road. Drivers on Miller Road can enter I-10 eastbound by using eastbound Yuma Road to northbound Watson Road.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

