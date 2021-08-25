7-year-old suffering life-threatening injuries after car wreck in Glendale

Police said a woman blew passed a stoplight with her son in the car and caused a car crash. Both she and her son have been transported to a hospital.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 7-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and his mother was transported with serious injuries after being involved in a vehicle collision Wednesday morning, the Glendale Police Department said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of 57th Drive and Grand Avenue, police said. A portion of Grand Ave.

Initial reports from the scene suggest the mother was driving a four-door sedan with her son riding along when she ran a stoplight and crashed into a red sedan, police said.

Arriving officers saw the child was seriously injured and immediately began life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived on the scene, the department said. Officials then transported him and his mother to a local hospital.

The driver of the red sedan was conscious, alert and communicating with officers before being transported to the hospital, police said.

This story is developing, check back with 12 News for updates.