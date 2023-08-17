Man killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run

The incident happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday near 52nd Avenue and McDowell Road, police said.

PHOENIX — A man was hit and killed by a person driving an SUV on Tuesday night while crossing mid-block in west Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The SUV driver did not stay at the scene, police said.

The incident happened at 8 p.m. near 52nd Avenue and McDowell Road, police said. When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Kurt Barbick suffering from critical injuries. Phoenix Fire transported him to a hospital where he did not survive his injuries.

Detectives are seeking information about the incident and ask the community to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS with any details.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

