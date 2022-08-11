5 people, including 2 kids, seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-17 in North Phoenix, officials say

The multi-vehicle collision happened near SB I-17 at Union Hills Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 in Phoenix are closed between Loop 101 and Bell Road due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Phoenix Fire Department says five people, including two small children, were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

DPS said traffic is being diverted from southbound I-17 to EB/WB Loop 101. The transition ramps from EB/WB L-101 to SB I-17 are also shut down. The northbound lanes are unaffected.

The details of what led up to the crash, and how many vehicles were involved are unavailable at this time.

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

