US 60 reopens in Mesa after 5-car crash causes delays

Authorities said a crash involving several vehicles closed the highway's eastbound lanes near Power Road.

MESA, Ariz. — The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 have reopened near Power Road after a five-vehicle crash caused major delays Wednesday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a BMW sedan rear-ended a work truck Wednesday afternoon near Power Road and Clearview Avenue.

The collision caused a chain reaction of crashes involving a couple of other vehicles. DPS did not say whether any injuries have been reported.

DPS closed all eastbound lanes and the highway was reopened just after 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* US 60 EB has REOPENED near Power Road.



Check your route before heading out with the ADOT Alerts and AZ 511 apps: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM#aztraffic https://t.co/xidhSfpy63 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 17, 2021

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

12 News on YouTube