US 60 reopens in Mesa after 5-car crash causes delays

MESA, Ariz. — The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 have reopened near Power Road after a five-vehicle crash caused major delays Wednesday afternoon.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a BMW sedan rear-ended a work truck Wednesday afternoon near Power Road and Clearview Avenue.
The collision caused a chain reaction of crashes involving a couple of other vehicles. DPS did not say whether any injuries have been reported.
DPS closed all eastbound lanes and the highway was reopened just after 3 p.m.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
