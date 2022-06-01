4 injured after car crashes into tree in Surprise

Surprise police say the single-vehicle crash happened near 151st Avenue and Paradise Lane.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Police say four people were rushed to the hospital after the car they were riding in crashed into a tree in Surprise on Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened near 151st Avenue and Paradise Lane, according to the Surprise Police Department.

Police say two people suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other two were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area while police work to clear the scene.

Stay with 12News for updates on this developing story.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

