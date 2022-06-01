4 injured after car crashes into tree in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Police say four people were rushed to the hospital after the car they were riding in crashed into a tree in Surprise on Wednesday night.
The single-vehicle crash happened near 151st Avenue and Paradise Lane, according to the Surprise Police Department.
Police say two people suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other two were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Commuters are advised to avoid the area while police work to clear the scene.
Stay with 12News for updates on this developing story.
>> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.