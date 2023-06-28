3 hospitalized after crash on Loop 202

Fire officials said that three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash on Loop 202 near 24th Street.

PHOENIX — Three people are in the hospital after a crash between six vehicles on State Route 202 near 24th Street, Phoenix fire officials said.

The crash reportedly happened shortly after 9 a.m. after a passenger vehicle was rear-ended by a truck, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said.

The three people were hospitalized in critical condition, and fire officials identified them as a 24-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and a 70-year-old man.

Several westbound lanes are blocked due to the crash, DPS said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

