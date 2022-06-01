2 dead in Apache Junction after a motorcycle and car collide

Police say Valerie Lewis, 63, was one of the victims.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Authorities say two people are dead after the three-wheeled motorcycle they were riding was struck by a car in Apache Junction over the weekend.

Police say the driver of the car allegedly ran a red light at an intersection before colliding with the motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and may have been driving impaired.

A man and a woman were killed in the crash. Police say Valerie Lewis, 63, was one of the victims and authorities are still trying to reach the man's family before releasing his name.

Robert Anderson, 42, was named by police as the alleged red-light runner and may face charges from the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

Anderson was treated at an Apache Junction hospital for injuries and is expected to survive.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

