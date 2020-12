A two-vehicle crash on 43rd and Peoria Avenues had a total of seven patients, four are critical.

PHOENIX — Two adults and two children are in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident in Phoenix on Saturday night.

The first arriving units from the Phoenix Fire Department identified seven people involved, three were in stable condition, police said.

Four people are in critical condition aged 32, 27, 13 and 8-yeard-old. They have all been transferred to local hospitals, police said.