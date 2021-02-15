1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred around 5 a.m. on I-10 eastbound at the Salt River Bridge.

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Interstate 10 caused major traffic delays on a freeway near downtown Phoenix early Monday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred around 5 a.m. on I-10 eastbound at the Salt River Bridge just east of 24th Street.

The crash occurred between a commercial box truck and a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene.

Neither of the people involved were immediately identified.

The cause of the crash was not immediately revealed, but DPS said no impairment was involved.

The crash closed I-10 eastbound and Interstate 17 southbound in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-10 eastbound is closed west of I-17 and traffic is being diverted to I-17 northbound. The 24th Street on-ramp to I-10 is closed.

I-17 southbound is closed at 16th Street and traffic is being diverted to 16th Street.

Drivers were told to expect major delays and exit before the closures or delay traffic if possible.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.