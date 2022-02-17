Behind the scenes at WM Open: What makes the tournament tick? (Hint: epic WiFi)

From the front doors to the 16th hole, and across the 7,000 yards of TPC Scottsdale, you could find strong WiFi all weekend long.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If you’ve been to any large concert or sporting event, you probably know: it’s near impossible to get a good Internet connection.

But if you were out at the WM Phoenix Open, you likely noticed that wasn't the case.

So what makes this event different, and why do phones just seem to work better?

Team 12’s Tram Mai went into some restricted areas behind the scenes – and in some cases, UNDER them – to find out what Cox is doing to keep fans, staff, players – and even first responders – connected.

Watch the video below:

