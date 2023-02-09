See Phoenix like never before with Thunderbird ASU augmented reality scavenger hunt

Thunderbird at ASU and the City of Phoenix partnered to for an augmented reality scavenger hunt throughout the city.

PHOENIX — See where Phoenix has been and where it is going with a three-day augmented reality scavenger hunt through the city.

Thunderbird at Arizona State University and the City of Phoenix collaborated to bring the "Phoenix: The Global City of the Future" experience to the city from Feb.9 through 11.

The community is invited to visit the Thunderbird Global Headquarters and explore virtual reality attractions and check out the school's Innovation Center.

Among the attractions are interactive games on global collaboration tables and a guided tour in a 4D immersive Positron chair.

You can also enjoy the city-wide augmented reality scavenger hunt designed to show you historical locations and "future-forward" locations like the Thunderbird Global Headquarters.

“Phoenix is leading in innovative technologies, including immersive experiences that advance learning at all ages,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Powered by Thunderbird at ASU, the AR activation looks at Phoenix sites past, present, and future. This demonstration of technology offers engaging interactions which are the future of marketing, business, and workforce development. Experience the future in Phoenix.”

To participate in the scavenger hunt, stop by any of the locations listed here and scan the QR code to begin. The hunt will take you on a trip downtown to show you where the city has been and where it is headed.

"Discover the future of education and technology at Thunderbird Global Headquarters, the most technologically-advanced building of any leadership and management school in the world," said Dr. Sanjeev Khagram, Director General and Dean of Thunderbird. "Civic engagement is an integral part of the Thunderbird experience, and we are thrilled to partner with the City of Phoenix to bring this augmented reality experience to our communities while highlighting Phoenix as a global city of the future."

There is a kick-off event at the Thunderbird's rooftop pub on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.

And on Friday, Feb. 10, from 12 until 1 p.m., you can join Dean Khagram for a special event discussing the globalization of the NFL. RSVP is required.

Learn more about the scavenger hunt and the Thunderbird Experience here.

