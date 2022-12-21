Wednesday will be the longest night of the year as we welcome the winter solstice

It also marks the beginning of winter, which officially began at 2:48 p.m.Arizona time on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Wednesday night will be the longest night of the year in Arizona. That's because Dec. 21 is the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere.

It also marks the beginning of winter, which officially began at 2:48 p.m. Arizona time on Wednesday.

Since the summer solstice back on June 21, days have been gradually getting shorter and shorter. The opposite will be true after Wednesday, with each day being longer than the previous day.

The winter solstice marks the moment the path of the sun is the farthest south in the northern hemisphere, meaning the sun travels the shortest path across the sky.

In Phoenix, Wednesday's sunlight lasted 9 hours and 56 minutes, compared to 3 hours and 42 minutes in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The winter solstice happens each year, usually on Dec. 21 or 22.

The Farmers' Almanac says the word solstice comes from the Latin words sol, which means sun, and sistere, which means to stand still.

According to the astronomical calendar, today is the official start of winter with the Winter Solstice occurring at... Posted by US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Today is the Winter Solstice...the shortest day of the year. What the noontime sun looked like today in Phoenix (33.5N) and Fairbanks (64.5N). Length of day: 9 hr/56 min at Phoenix 3 hr/42 min at Fairbanks. High Temp: 63F at Phoenix -29F at Fairbanks. #azwx #akwx @NWSFairbanks pic.twitter.com/b9eJE0erxi — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 21, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.