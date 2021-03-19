University of Arizona researchers want to build a doomsday vault on the moon

The researchers say the lunar ark would host samples of millions of species from Earth in hopes of saving the biodiversity of the planet.

Researchers at the University of Arizona want to put a backup of Earth on the moon. The idea is that, should the worst happen, the biodiversity of the planet would be preserved.

A doomsday vault inside lava tubes on the moon

Jekan Thanga and his team of undergraduate and graduate students at University of Arizona presented the idea at the IEEE Aerospace Conference.

Thanga said their lunar ark would be put inside lava tubes that formed billions of years ago on the moon.

“We could help save earth’s biodiversity,” Thanga said.

The ark would store smaller samples from about 6.7 million species like DNA, eggs, sperm, spores, seeds on earth, at really cold temperatures to preserve it if needed.

“A form of long-term storage that could maintain the integrity of these organisms without sort of, you know, carrying them away in a zoo or artificial ecosystem,” Thanga said.

The ark would be kept safe from solar radiation and severe temperature changes because it would be inside the lava tubes.

It would be a backup of Earth in the worst-case scenario

Thanga said the reality is if Earth experienced a major disaster, organisms or species on Earth could be lost forever.

“Can we get that back? In our current scheme of things no way,” Thanga said. ”With this data backup yes we can.”

The idea is to start by replicating what the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway has, which is about a million seeds on file.

They’d then start to take those to the moon in about 10 to 15 rocket launches. For perspective, Thanga said it took about 40 rocket launches to build the International Space Station.

To get samples of all 6.7 million species would mean about 250 rocket launches.

“It’s not impossible, but in current prices, it’s definitely going to be quite a price tag,” Thanga said.

The ark could be reality in 30 years

Thanga estimated the lunar ark as they’ve designed it could possibly be a reality in 30 years.

The researchers are hoping to improve the design in that time and hope space travel becomes cheaper too as more private companies enter the market.

“Let’s make it better, let’s develop it farther,” Álvaro Díaz-Flores, a UArizona Graduate Researcher on the project said.

The ark is also designed so that it can expand as needed.