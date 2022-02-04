Sir David Attenborough gets spiked by Arizona cactus

The famous British documentarian stuck his hand into a Teddy-bear cholla cactus and got a few more pricks than maybe he expected.

ARIZONA, USA — Sir David Attenborough got into a prickly situation while filming his new nature documentary series in Arizona's Sonoran Desert.

The 95-year-old decided to demonstrate the viciousness of the state's Teddy-bear cholla cactus by sticking his gloved hand straight into, what he considers, the desert's "most dangerous" plant.

As expected, a jumble of needles clung to Attenborough's hand and he required some assistance plucking them out.

"This is not pleasant at all," Attenborough said in a clip of "The Green Planet" series.

Attenborough said one of the spikes, which have microscopic barbs that can cling tightly onto a human hand, penetrated through his protective glove.

"It's a real physical danger," the veteran filmmaker said.

Named for its ability to latch onto other objects, the Teddy-bear cholla can be found throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.