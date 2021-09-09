The Sierra Club names ASU the most sustainable school in the U.S. and Canada

The university beat out 328 other universities across the two nations and was declared the "coolest school" of 2021 by the nonprofit.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University, one of the largest universities in the country, was ranked #1 in both the United States and Canada as the most sustainable college or university, according to a Sierra Club ranking.

The nonprofit surveyed 328 schools across the two nations for their 15th annual ranking of colleges according to their environmental commitments, and ASU ultimately took home the gold.

The nonprofit said numerous programs at the university earned ASU its top spot in the rankings, including:

Taking the lead on a global initiative to map and monitor coral reefs using robots and AI

Creating a new BA in community development, where students can prepare for careers in food security, renewable energy, and sustainable transportation

Welcoming threatened burrowing owls onto the Polytechnic campus and creating a living laboratory for them to thrive

Launching the Global Futures Laboratory, a transdisciplinary hub serving ASU's School of Sustainability

Starting the Future of Innovation in Society and Complex Adaptive Systems programs, where students and researchers look into uncertainty, scalability, thresholds, and tipping points

The university was previously ranked fourth in the nonprofits rankings, but the initiatives they began in 2021 made them jump ahead three spots, the Sierra Club said. The University of California, Irvine, Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia, and Cornell University in New York earned second, third, and fourth places respectively.

"While each institution on our list demonstrates a deep commitment to addressing climate change, protecting the natural world, and encouraging environmental stewardship, many among the top-scoring schools whose representatives spoke to Sierra made a point of acknowledging that they'll never earn an A+ in sustainability—that sustainability is the very definition of a goal with no end," the nonprofit's website read.

"At the same time, it's important to honor the good work these colleges and universities have done—so please join Sierra in congratulating the following 20 tremendously cool schools."

