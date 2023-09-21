Over the Edge Cleanup happening at the Grand Canyon Sept. 23

This is the 33rd consecutive year the Arizona Mountaineering Club has hosted the cleanup event.

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — Arizona Mountaineering Club will be on the south and north rims of the Grand Canyon for the group’s annual Over the Edge Cleanup event on Saturday.

Sept. 23 is National Public Lands Day, an annual celebration organized and led by the National Environmental Education Foundation in partnership with the National Park Service and other federal agencies. Public Lands Day is traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort, according to NPS.

The theme for this year is 30 Years of Care and Community, to celebrate the 30th annual National Public Lands Day, and the Arizona Mountaineering Club hopes to do just that with the organization’s annual Over The Edge Cleanup.

“Yeaaaah, I'm going to need you to come in on Saturday. Mmmmmkay? Thaaaaaanks.” - Bill Lumbergh This Saturday, visit a... Posted by National Park Service on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

AMC started in 1964 and is Arizona’s oldest rock-climbing community. Saturday’s event will mark the 33rd consecutive year the cleanup has been held.

Volunteers with AMC will rappel over the edge of the canyon at some of the popular overlooks to collect debris and trash. At last year’s event, over 100 pounds of trash were collected, along with 6.5 pounds of hats and 13.5 pounds of coins.

Admission to the Grand Canyon, as well as all national parks, is free on Saturday. Visitors should expect longer lines and heavier traffic than usual.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News Digital Exclusives