ASU making progress on new global futures laboratory, emphasizing importance of sustainability

The Julie Ann Wrigley Laboratory is set to open in December 2021, with the goal of preserving and improving our planet.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona is on the frontlines of the movement to protect our planet.

A little less than a year from now, Arizona State University is expected to finish building a new global futures laboratory.

Leah Jones, a fifth-year PhD student at ASU, focuses her studies on sustainability and its global impacts at the university.

“To address the biggest issues that our world is facing and find solutions for them," Jones said.

Through her studies, Jones says she believes sustainability can not only improve the negative impacts of climate change, but also racial injustice and even the economy in a global pandemic.

“Sustainability is really the thing that is going to connect all three of them," she said.

On the front lines of these issues, ASU is set to open a new building on its Tempe campus.

“It will be the center for all the work that ASU as a leading institute in sustainability is doing around the topics of the future of planet earth," Peter Schlosser, the vice president of global futures at ASU, said.

The new building will house the headquarters of the global futures laboratory.

Schlosser says this will allow the school to advance research on which direction our planet is heading.

“We are looking at what we can do to change that trajectory so we can bring human kind back into what is called a safe operating space," he said.

Global projects like trying to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and cool our planet. And then locally, working on other environmental strains in the Southwest.

“We all have seen what we’re experiencing right now as consequence of putting pressure onto the planet," Schlosser said.

"We had wildfires around the area here, we had a major increase in 110 degree days in Phoenix.”