Diamondbacks fans can win free beer with Anheuser-Busch's National Recycling League

From Opening Day to May 31, fans can recycle their bottles and cans at home games for a chance to win free beer for the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Anheuser-Busch is giving Arizona Diamondbacks fans a chance to win their city free beer.

The official beer sponsor of Major League Baseball announced the launch of the National Recycling League this season to help eliminate waste on game day, the company said in a release.

The Diamondbacks are one of more than 10 MLB teams to join the program for the 2022 season.

From Opening Day to May 31, fans can participate in the program focused on raising awareness of the need for recycling by recycling cans and bottles during home games at Chase Field.

The fan base who recycles the most during home games will win free beer for the city.

As sporting events rise in popularity they also generate over 39 tons of trash per year, according to the EPA.

To learn more about the program and see if their team takes home the win visit the MyCooler website.