First-ever image of black hole at the center of the Milky Way shared by UArizona professor

The astronomy professor, Feryal Özel, is one of the lead managers of the project that captured the first-ever image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

A University of Arizona astronomy professor shared the first-ever image of the black hole at the center of our galaxy early Thursday morning.

Özel's team made up of researchers and UArizona students has been leading the study of images from black holes since 2000. The team has since identified the "optimal observing window where the horizon of a black hole becomes visible to observers," according to Özel's website.

The wait is over. Meet the black hole at the center of our galaxy. #OurBlackHole pic.twitter.com/ReETlyIaGk — Feryal Ozel (@feryal_ozel) May 12, 2022

The image is the result of a massive collaboration of more than 300 international scientists, a livestream announcing the discovery said. Even more support personnel helped at the collaboration's eight observatories around the world.

The achievement follows the EHT Collaboration’s 2019 release of the first image of a black hole at the center of a more distant galaxy.

“Now we can study the differences between these two supermassive black holes to gain valuable new clues about how this important process works,” said EHT scientist Keiichi Asada from the Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Academia Sinica, Taipei on the ESO website.

“We have images for two black holes — one at the large end and one at the small end of supermassive black holes in the Universe — so we can go a lot further in testing how gravity behaves in these extreme environments than ever before.”

