Artemis launch postponed due to engine issues

NASA says that the next launch window is on Friday of this week.

PHOENIX — NASA has called off today's launch due to engine issues with the Artemis rocket. The next launch window opens on Friday.

We got the scoop just hours ago from an ASU Professor at the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He's extremely proud of a NASA panel that answered all the awe-inspiring questions from people around the world.

Dr. Greg Autry elaborated on how astronomical this Artemis One mission is and how the goal is different than the Apollo Mission 50 years ago. This one will go around the moon, hopefully making life on the lunar surface possible.

"We're not just going up there to plant a flag and gather rocks again, this is a return to the moon is designed to be permanent and sustainable. This will be the biggest rocket, the U.S. or anybody has ever launched, so the sound and fury and fire and smoke will be more dramatic than anything we've ever seen," Dr. Autry explained.

If everything goes as planned, humans will orbit the moon in 2024 and could return to its surface in 2025, bringing the first woman and person of color to the surface for the first time.

"We're going on a 1.3 million mile ride with this capsule, it'll go to the moon and back on a 42 day test shake out run to make sure everything is perfect before we put people in it. When you go to the moon you have to hit what's called, escape velocity from the Earth you have to be going, 25-thousand miles per hour and you're coming back at that same speed," he said.

A vast difference from a "low orbit vehicle" like the space shuttle, not to mention a big test for the Orion Capsule during this mission.

"That's a first step in making sure we're capable of living somewhere as far away and as difficult as mars and the moon offers us that proving ground," Dr. Autry added.

The capsule is set to land in the Pacific Ocean in October with lift off scheduled for tomorrow morning at roughly 5:33 our time, barring any bad weather out in Florida.

