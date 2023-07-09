Queen Creek using AI to analyze police body camera footage, assess officer conduct

The Queen Creek Police Department will use AI to analyze all of its body camera video via a service that can grade officer's interactions with the public.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The Queen Creek Police Department will use an artificial intelligence system to analyze the video from all of its officers' body-worn cameras, via a company that can also grade the officers based on their conduct.

The company, called Truleo, uses AI to listen to body camera video that might otherwise never be seen, such as routine interactions with the public that may not rise to the level of further review.

Truleo's AI system identifies incidents, use of force, noncompliance and more, including the behavior of officers and the public. The AI can then use that information to grade an officer on how well they perform in those situations.

“You know, your Uber drivers got 4.98 stars," Truleo CEO Anthony Tassone said, "I want to know what my officers in my community, what stars do they have?"

The system includes judging categories for how well officers deescalate situations, how often they use profanity, threats and use of force.

Each incident, once flagged, is reviewed by a supervisor in the department, Tassone said.

“I believe body camera analytics is going to be the law in the country within the next five years," Tassone said.

Truleo has about two dozen other departments that use its product, Tassone said.

But there has been some push back.

The Seattle Police Department stopped using Truleo over privacy concerns. The police department in Vallejo, Calif. also stopped using it after the police unions reportedly pressed the administration to shut it down.

"I think the smart unions are sitting down trying to figure out, how do they get involved, how do they get a seat at the negotiating table?” Tassone said.

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice sent the following statement:

"Our department is committed to providing professional and collaborative service to our community. We strive every day to connect and communicate in a way that fosters trust and transparency. Truleo will replace the department's current review process and will work to identify noteworthy incidents that will be flagged for additional supervisory review. Ultimately, we believe that Truleo will highlight the high level of professionalism and service being provided by employees on a daily basis. We look forward to seeing how this technology can provide additional layers of training, oversight, and transparency for our organization."