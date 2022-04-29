How well can AirTags track people? 12 News put them to the test

Apple has said it's trying to make the trackers safer to use. 12 News tested some AirTags out to see how well they could follow a person's movements.

PHOENIX — Apple introduced the AirTag as a new, and supposedly more accurate, way to track things you lose every day. The little gadgets can be used to track wallets, keys, even your children.

But AirTags are also being used for more nefarious purposes.

People have reported receiving notifications that an AirTag had been following them for hours…AirTags that they don’t own.

“I see similar physical trackers used every day,” Eva Galperin with the Electronic Freedom Frontier said. Galperin was one of the first privacy advocates to raise a red flag over how AirTags could be misused.

Apple’s AirTags work by creating a sort of mesh network out of iPhones that are already out in the world. The more phones the AirTag can use to pinpoint its location the more accurate the location is.

“I was getting reports from domestic violence shelters about survivors finding AirTags in their stuff or on their person almost immediately,” she said.

And Apple seems to have listened to Galperin and other privacy advocates. The company's been adding features designed to make AirTags easier to find.

Apple said it’s increased the frequency of the sound the AirTags make, as well as making it easier for police to find who owns them.

Apple also said it shortened the time it takes for an iPhone to alert you that an unknown AirTag is traveling with them. It should be only a few hours before an iPhone alerts its owner of an unknown AirTag,

In our own test, we gave AirTags to two 12 News employees to see how accurate they were and if they were notified of the AirTag’s presence.

In the first test, the AirTag was accurate enough to lead us directly to the exact parking spot the car was in. It also allowed us to follow the car across town with regular check-ins.

The second test was far less accurate. The AirTag led us to an empty parking spot on the street when in reality the car was about 100 yards away.

In both cases, neither employee heard the AirTags make a noise. And only one employee got a notification that an unknown AirTag was with them, and that was after nearly a full workday.

Apple said it’s continually working on its products and warns people to make sure the software on their phones is upgraded to the latest version. That version has the most updated protections Apple has installed.

But those warnings only work on iPhones. If you have an Android phone, your phone will never automatically detect an AirTag. It takes a specialized app you need to download and manually search for one if you believe you're being tracked.

