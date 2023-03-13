x
Spanish

La lista de los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” estuvo por todos lados los Premios anuales de la Academia en su edición 95.

LOS ANGELES — Entre regresos e históricas primeras veces, los Premios de la Academia edición 95 tocaron las fibras más sensibles de muchos.

Los premios se televisaron en la cadena ABC, abrió tradicionalmente: con un montaje de años de filmes (con la edición de Jimmy Kimmel dentro de la cabina de “Top Gun: Maverick”) y un extenso monologo. Kimmel, quien presentó los premios por tercera vez, no hizo mención sobre la bofetada que le dio Will Smith a Chris Rock durante la ceremonia del año pasado.

Los filmes más exitosos fueron los primero en la lista de mejor película y “Everything Everywhere All at Once” el filme independiente de ciencia ficción arrasó con 11 nominaciones. La comedia de multiuniverso de metafísica ganó mejor película, al igual que premios a Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Qua y Jamie Lee Curtis.

Los premios también contaron con presentaciones musicales. Algunos números, incluyendo a “Naatu Naatu’ del filme “RRR”, una íntima y apasionada presentación de “Hold My Hand de “Top Gun” Maverick” de Lady Gaga y Rihanna.

Lista completa de nominaciones al Oscar:

Mejor actor principal:

  • Austin Butler in "Elvis"
  • Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Brendan Fraser in "The Whale" (GANADOR)
  • Paul Mescal in "Aftersun"
  • Bill Nighy in "Living"

Mejor actor de reparto: 

  • Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Brian Tyree Henry in "Causeway"
  • Judd Hirsch in "The Fabelmans"
  • Barry Keoghan in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz principal: 

  • Cate Blanchett in "Tár"
  • Ana de Armas in "Blonde"
  • Andrea Riseborough in "To Leslie"
  • Michelle Williams in "The Fabelmans"
  • Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (GANADORA)

Mejor actriz de reparto: 

  • Angela Bassett in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" 
  • Hong Chau in "The Whale"
  • Kerry Condon in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Jamie Lee Curtis in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (GANADORA) 
  • Stephanie Hsu in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Mejor película animada: 

  • "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar y Alex Bulkley (GANADORA)
  • "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan y Paul Mezey
  • "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" Joel Crawford y Mark Swift 
  • "The Sea Beast" Chris Williams y Jed Schlanger
  • "Turning Red" Domee Shi y Lindsey Collins

Mejor cinematografía: 

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" James Friend (GANADORA)
  • "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" Darius Khondji
  • "Elvis" Mandy Walker
  • "Empire of Light" Roger Deakins
  • "Tár" Florian Hoffmeister

Mejor diseño de vestuario: 

  • "Babylon" Mary Zophres
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Ruth Carter (WINNER)
  • "Elvis" Catherine Martin
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Shirley Kurata
  • "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" Jenny Beavan

Mejor director: 

  • "The Banshees of Inisherin" Martin McDonagh
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (GANADORES)
  • "The Fabelmans" Steven Spielberg
  • "Tár" Todd Field
  • "Triangle of Sadness" Ruben Östlund

Mejor documental: 

  • "All That Breathes" Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann y Teddy Leifer
  • "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin y Yoni Golijov
  • "Fire of Love" Sara Dosa, Shane Boris y Ina Fichman
  • "A House Made of Splinters" Simon Lereng Wilmont y Monica Hellström
  • "Navalny" Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller y Shane Boris (GANADORA)

Mejor cortometraje documental: 

  • "The Elephant Whisperers" Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga (GANADOR)
  • "Haulout" Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
  • "How Do You Measure a Year?" Jay Rosenblatt
  • "The Martha Mitchell Effect" Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
  • "Stranger at the Gate" Joshua Seftel y Conall Jones

Mejor edición: 

  • "The Banshees of Inisherin" Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
  • "Elvis" Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Paul Rogers (GANADOR)
  • "Tár" Monika Willi
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" Eddie Hamilton

Mejor película internacional:

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Germany (GANADORA)
  • "Argentina, 1985" Argentina
  • "Close" Belgium
  • "EO" Poland
  • "The Quiet Girl" Ireland

Mejor maquillaje y peinado:

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
  • "The Batman" Naomi Donne, Mike Marino y Mike Fontaine
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Camille Friend y Joel Harlow
  • "Elvis" Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
  • "The Whale" Adrien Morot, Judy Chin y Anne Marie Bradley (GANADORA)

Mejor banda sonora:

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Volker Bertelmann (GANADORA)
  • "Babylon" Justin Hurwitz
  • "The Banshees of Inisherin" Carter Burwell
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Son Lux
  • "The Fabelmans" John Williams

Mejor canción original: 

  • "Applause" de "Tell It like a Woman"
    Música y letra de Diane Warren
  • "Hold My Hand" de "Top Gun: Maverick"
    Música y Letra de Lady Gaga y BloodPop
  • "Lift Me Up" de "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
    Músic de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson; Letra de Tems y Ryan Coogler
  • "Naatu Naatu" de "RRR" (GANADORA)
    Música de M.M. Keeravaani; Letra de Chandrabose
  • "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
    Música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski; Letra de Ryan Lott y David Byrne

Mejor película: 

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" - Malte Grunert, Productor
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water"- James Cameron y Jon Landau, Productores
  • "The Banshees of Inisherin" - Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin y Martin McDonagh, Productores
  • "Elvis"- Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick y Schuyler Weiss, Productores
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Jonathan Wang, Productores (GANADORA)
  • "The Fabelmans" -Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner, Productores
  • "Tár"- Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan y Scott Lambert, Productores
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" -Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison y Jerry Bruckheimer, Productores
  • "Triangle of Sadness" - Erik Hemmendorff y Philippe Bober, Productores
  • "Women Talking" - Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner y Frances McDormand, Productores

Mejor diseño de producción: 

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Diseño de producción: Christian M. Goldbeck;  Decoración de escenario: Ernestine Hipper (GANADOR)
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water" Diseño de produción: Dylan Cole y Ben Procter; Decoración de escenario: Vanessa Cole 
  • "Babylon" Diseño de produción: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
  • "Elvis" Diseño de produción: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Decoración de escenario: Bev Dunn
  • "The Fabelmans" Diseño de produción: Rick Carter; Decoración de escenario: Karen O'Hara

Mejor cortometraje animado:

  • "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" Charlie Mackesy y Matthew Freud (GANADOR)
  • "The Flying Sailor" Amanda Forbis y Wendy Tilby
  • "Ice Merchants" João Gonzalez y Bruno Caetano
  • "My Year of Dicks" Sara Gunnarsdóttir y Pamela Ribon
  • "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake y I Think I Believe It" Lachlan Pendragon

Mejor cortometraje de acción real:

  • "An Irish Goodbye" Tom Berkeley y Ross White (GANADOR)
  • "Ivalu" Anders Walter y Rebecca Pruzan
  • "Le Pupille" Alice Rohrwacher y Alfonso Cuarón
  • "Night Ride" Eirik Tveiten y Gaute Lid Larssen
  • "The Red Suitcase" Cyrus Neshvad

Mejor sonido: 

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water" Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges
  • "The Batman" Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson
  • "Elvis" David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor (GANADOR)

Mejores efectos visuales: 

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank y Kamil Jafar
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water" Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett (GANADOR)
  • "The Batman" Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands y Dominic Tuohy
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White y Dan Sudick
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson y Scott R. Fisher

Mejor guión adaptado: 

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" Guión de Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
  • "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" Escrita por Rian Johnson
  • "Living" Escrita por Kazuo Ishiguro
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" Guión de  Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Historia de Peter Craig y Justin Marks
  • "Women Talking" Guión de Sarah Polley (GANADOR)

Guion original:

  • "The Banshees of Inisherin" Escrita por Martin McDonagh
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Escrita por Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (GANADOR)
  • "The Fabelmans" Escrita por Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
  • "Tár" Escrita por by Todd Field
  • "Triangle of Sadness" Escrita por Ruben Östlund

