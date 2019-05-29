ARLINGTON, Va. — Forget breadcrumbs. If you’re in search of Winston and Dixie Duncan, follow the trail of bikes.

“We have bikes in our front yard, always,” said Winston. “There is never a time when there are not about 200 bikes in this house.”

Bicycles have surrounded the mother and son duo for the last 15 years, ironically, ever since they traveled to a place where bikes weren’t a commodity.

A LIFE CHANGING TRIP

Growing up in rural South Carolina, Dixie had always dreamed of visiting Africa. The wild grandeur called to her.

So, 15 years ago, she decided to make her dream come true with her 10-year-old son in tow.

“When I landed there, it changed my life forever,” said Dixie. “And it changed his life forever, too.”

While the trip opened their eyes to the world, their lives were changed in a single moment. Their life path was altered when Winston saw an exhausted-looking elderly woman and young boy his age. They resonated with him and he couldn’t let it go.

The two reminded him of his grandmother and himself. The difference was they would never have to walk for miles and miles to get her medicine or items she needed. They could simply drive to the supermarket.

“I thought, ‘How could I get a mode of transportation to help empower people?’” said Winston.

Winston thought of bicycles.

He continued to talk about getting bicycles to people like the elderly lady and young boy for the remainder of the trip.

Even when they returned home, Winston still brought up the idea of sending bicycles to Africa.

“He was only 10 years old. I thought he’d grow out of this idea,” said Dixie.

For months, she continued to listen to Winston’s hopes and dreams about sending bicycles. It wasn’t until his 11th birthday she realized he wasn’t going to let it go.

“He got money for his birthday that should’ve gone in his college fund. He was like, ‘I’m going to take this money and send a bike to that woman in Africa,’” recalled Dixie. “At that point, we were sending bikes to Africa.”

WHEELS TO AFRICA

Before starting fifth grade, Winston gathered his group of friends for a meeting.

They decided they were going to hold a collection. They hoped to receive 50 donated bicycles.

“We hold the collection and we get 250 out of nowhere,” recalled Winston. “Ever since that day, it has took off. We just never slowed down.”

Winston and Dixie have worked tirelessly to collect and send bicycles to various countries in Africa.

At first, they worked with third-party companies to help ship the bikes. Eventually, they decided the best way to do it was transporting and delivering the bikes on their own.

But their first attempt didn’t go according to plan.

“As we encountered more issues, everybody kept telling us that we weren’t going to get our bikes,” said Dixie. “I kept saying to him, ‘We’re going to get these bikes because we’re representing all the people that believe in us.’”

At the tail end of this six-week stay, they finally received the bikes and were able to deliver them.

It was unlike anything they ever experienced before.

“A bicycle is a way to have freedom, to be able to control your own destiny,” said Winston.

Rather than carry 80- to 100-pound baskets on their heads, women can now use their bicycles to transport goods to and from the market. Children are able to go further distances to school. Young girls are safer when making the commute to school or the market.

Winston and Dixie believe that one bicycle typically changes the lives of five people.

In the 15 years since their first bicycle collection, Winston and Dixie founded the non-profit Wheels to Africa. They’ve distributed over 10,000 bicycles to countries throughout Africa.

None of it would be possible without Winston’s idea, or his mother’s encouragement.

“When a child has an idea, you have to embrace that idea. Even when it’s a little out of the ordinary,” said Dixie.

“Everything about Wheels to Africa would not have been possible without my mom,” said Winston. “I’m lucky to have a mom like her.”

For more information on Wheels to Africa, or to donate a bike visit their website.