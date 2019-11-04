PHOENIX — The first round of the Masters kicks off Thursday, but the shot of the tournament may have already happened.

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour Twitter account shared a video of an incredible shot from golfer Jordan Spieth.

In the video, Spieth takes a swing and the ball skips across the water, stopping a few feet from the hole. A roar erupts from the crowd as they cheer his spectacular shot.

Since its posting, the video has more than 3 million views and 26,000 likes.

Looks like everyone needs to add a water-skipping wedge to their bag the next time out to the links.

