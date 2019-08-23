The fledgling XFL released a list of franchise cities, team names, and logos on Wednesday.

The football league, which will be operated as a part of World Wrestling Entertainment, will have franchises in Dallas, New York, Washington DC, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, and St. Louis.

The eight teams include the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.

Although the teams have cities and names, so far the league has just one player: former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Landry Jones was the league’s first signing.

The XFL is set to begin playing in February of 2020.

