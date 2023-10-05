'More in the tank': Diana Taurasi returns to Mercury for 19th season

Taurasi signed a two-year extension with the Mercury in February. She was drafted #1 overall in 2004 and has spent her entire career in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — “More in the tank’ --- that’s how Diana Taurasi came to the decision to come back for a 19th season with Phoenix Mercury.

It’s not the easiest decision to make when you’re about to turn 41-years-old and have battled multiple injuries the past 4-seasons. But when you’re the GOAT (Greatest of All-time), you make your own timeline.

“After the season, I took a couple months off to really think about what the next two or three years looks like for me, for our family, for this organization, this franchise,” Taurasi said. “I just felt like there was more in the tank, more work to be done personally. I made that decision pretty quickly after I decided that’s what I wanted to do.”

Taurasi signed a two-year extension with the Mercury in February. She was drafted #1 overall in 2004 and has spent her entire career in Phoenix.

Taurasi is already the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, so what motivates her to keep playing? It’s simple -- love for the game and winning a 4th championship.

Cameron Cox goes 1-ON-1 with Taurasi about her decision to hold off retirement, is the WNBA really growing, new Owner Mat Ishbia and why this season will finally feel normal.

