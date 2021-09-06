x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mercury

WNBA honors its top 25 players all-time

It’s the fourth time that the league, in its 25th season, has produced a list of its top players.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) goes up for a shot in front of Washington Mystics guard Kiara Leslie (1) and guard Leilani Mitchell (5) during the second half of a WNBA basketball first round playoff game, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NEW YORK — The WNBA honored its past and present when it announced the league’s top 25 players. The “W25” has 10 current players, including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Sylvia Fowles, Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart. 

Former stars Lisa Leslie, Tamika Catchings, Katie Smith and Sheryl Swoopes are among 15 retired players selected by a panel of media members and women’s basketball pioneers and advocates. 

It’s the fourth time that the league, in its 25th season, has produced a list of its top players. 

Bird, Catchings, Cynthia Cooper, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Leslie, Smith, Swoopes and Tina Thompson also were recognized on each of the previous anniversary lists.

12 Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe

Related Articles