Taurasi, Griner lead Mercury past Storm 85-80 in OT

EVERETT, Wash. — Brittney Griner scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Diana Taurasi scored six points in overtime as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-80 in the second-round, single-elimination WNBA playoff game.

Taurasi, a game-time decision after missing the last five games with a left ankle injury, hit a tying 3-pointer, a go-ahead step-back jumper and a late free throw as Phoenix took over down the stretch.

Fourth-seeded Seattle, playing without top scorer Breanna Stewart, opened the overtime with a Katie Lou Samuelson 3-pointer for a 76-73 lead.

But from there the Storm struggled, making just 2 of 11 the rest of the way.

