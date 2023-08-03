Skylar Diggins-Smith calls out Phoenix Mercury for treatment while on maternity leave

It started when a fan tweeted about the Mercury not acknowledging Diggins-Smith's birthday. And she quote-tweeted with her response.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith is known for making plays on the court, but it's her tweets that are turning heads Thursday.

The WNBA athlete took to the social media platform to call out the Mercury's treatment of her while she was on maternity leave.

It started when a fan tweeted about the Mercury not acknowledging Diggins-Smith's birthday. And she quote-tweeted with her response.

"They’re not gonna acknowledge me this year and it’s ok guys," she wrote in the tweet. "We’re not affiliated unless it’s the checks….per management. I can’t even use the practice facility or any resources. But I still love the X-Factor!!"

They’re not gonna acknowledge me this year and it’s ok guys. We’re not affiliated unless it’s the checks….per management. I can’t even use the practice facility or any resources. But I still love the X-Factor!! https://t.co/lcDb05fVVg — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) August 3, 2023

Diggins-Smith followed up with another tweet, further explaining the treatment she reportedly received.

Sadly, no…or any massage therapists, chiropractor, chefs, strength and conditioning, nutritionist accessibility, etc… they EVERY other player has access to.

However I’m still down 48lbs on my own and I’m feeling great! 💪🏽 https://t.co/rRkJpIxysF — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) August 3, 2023

People online have talked about Diggins-Smith's revelations at length. We will have to wait and see how the Mercury responds to these allegations.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12Sports on YouTube