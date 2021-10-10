x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mercury

Sky open WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury fell to the Sky in Game 1 of the 5 game series of the Finals.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) looks to shoot as Chicago Sky forward/center Azurá Stevens defends during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals , Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

PHOENIX — Kahleah Copper scored 22 points, Allie Quigley added 18 and the hot-shooting Chicago Sky opened the WNBA Finals with a 91-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury. 

The Sky withstood Phoenix’s fast start and took control with a 21-2 run spanning halftime to go up 17. 

Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and 11 assists, helping Chicago shoot 53% and snatch home-court advantage from the Mercury in the best-of-five series. Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix. 

Brittney Griner had 20 points and Diana Taurasi 17 for the Mercury, who pulled within eight late before running out of steam and time.

Related Articles

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe! 