Sky-Mercury set for 2014 WNBA Finals rematch

This will be the first time the two teams meet for a championship rematch since the Mercury won in 2014.

PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi has the Phoenix Mercury back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

Next up is Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky. These two teams met seven years ago for the championship — the last appearance for either team on the game’s biggest stage.

Taurasi and the Mercury swept the three-game series. They’ll begin the best-of-five series in Phoenix on Sunday at the Footprint Center and tip-off will take place at noon.

Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 Friday night to advance to the WNBA Finals.

If the Mercury win the Finals, they will take home their fourth championship title after winning in 2007, 2009 and 2014.

Up to Speed