Sandy Brondello won’t return as Phoenix Mercury coach

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury announced Monday the team has mutually agreed to part ways with long-time head coach Sandy Brondello.

The announcement comes after the Mercury fell to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals in October.

Brondello, 53, took the helm of the team in 2013 and has since become the most successful coach in franchise history. She racked up a 150-108 record over the course of her time in Phoenix.

Her leadership combined with stars like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner resulted in years of success. The trio led the team to a WNBA championship in 2014 and a trip to the playoffs each season afterward.

The team didn’t return to the Finals again until this year where they suffered a heartbreaking loss in four games.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity and time that I have had with the Phoenix Mercury and would like to thank Robert Sarver and Jim Pitman, my staff and players who I have worked with throughout my time,” Brondello said. “Thank you also to the X-Factor for your support and for making the atmosphere at our games so memorable.”

A native of Australia, Brondello remains the head coach of the country’s national basketball team. The Mercury announced her departure after her contract with the team was completed.

On behalf of the entire X-Factor, thank you, Sandy. pic.twitter.com/N8elIOG07h — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) December 6, 2021

