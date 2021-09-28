x
Mercury

Plum, Aces hold off Mercury in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals

Brittney Griner had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is guarded by Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) and forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of Game 1 in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

PHOENIX — Kelsey Plum scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-90 in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals.

Plum, the fourth-year guard who won an Olympic gold medal in 3-on-3 basketball, had 12 points in the third quarter as Las Vegas pushed its lead into double digits.

Riquna Williams scored 24 points for the Aces, who will host Game 2 on Thursday.

Brittney Griner had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Phoenix.

Diana Taurasi, playing in her second game since returning to the lineup after sustaining a sprained ankle, scored 20 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

