Phoenix Mercury, Suns doubleheader Wednesday; Suns slide game so Mercury can host play-off game at home

The Phoenix Mercury are riding the playoff wave and the Suns are just getting the preseason started. The result: a doubleheader.

PHOENIX — There were a lot of hurt feelings this week when the Footprint Center announced that the Phoenix Mercury would not be able to play their WNBA Semi-Final Playoff Game on their home court Sunday due to Disney on Ice.

Sunday's Game 3 of the Mercury versus Las Vegas Aces series has been moved to Arizona State University’s Desert Financial Arena.

Following the Mercury's 117-91 victory on Wednesday over the Las Vegas Aces, tying the series at a game apiece, the Mercury were looking at a similar problem for Game 4 on Oct. 6, as the Suns were scheduled to play a pre-season game against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m.

But that’s not going to happen.

The Suns and Lakers proactively worked to move up the start time of their game to ensure the Mercury will host Game 4 in their home arena.

Now, an unprecedented doubleheader will happen Wednesday night.

Jason Rowley, president and CEO for Suns Legacy Partners, LLC said, “there were a lot of moving parts and a number of groups, including the NBA and WNBA, the Lakers and their local broadcast partner, and ESPN that had to work together to make this happen.”

The Lakers and Suns will play at 3 p.m. and the Mercury will play Game 4 of their playoff series at 7 p.m.

Although the games will act as a doubleheader, each game will be treated as a separate event and fans will need to purchases separate tickets.

