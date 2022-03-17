Brittney Griner's detention in Russia to be extended, report says

A Russian city court ruled to detain Griner for at least two more months, a recent report revealed.

PHOENIX — It looks like Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has been extended.

According to a report released Thursday morning by Newsweek, A Russian city court ruled to detain Griner for at least two more months. The court extended the term of her detention until May 19, the report says.

Additional details in the report say a member of a human rights group visited Griner and the Mercury star said she is being held in a cell with two other individuals. The activist also claims Griner has not complained about the conditions she is being held on.

PREVIOUS: First apparent photo of Brittney Griner since Russian detainment released

As 12 News previously reported, the Phoenix Mercury center has been detained for the last month on drug charges.

Russian officials said they discovered cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage after she arrived on a flight from New York.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

