'We're just women': Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi sounds off on WNBA travel conditions

After Taurasi's teammate missed the team's Thursday game due to illness, the Phoenix Mercury guard didn't mince words about travel conditions for WNBA players.

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith had to miss the team's game against the Dallas Wings on Thursday night due to illness. And the team's star player, Diana Taurasi, is sounding off about it.

In a press conference held at the Footprint Center on Thursday, Taurasi noted that the team, including trainers and coaches as well as players, are subject to less than ideal travel conditions that leave them vulnerable to getting sick during the season.

"We find ourselves always in these conditions that are tough during these airports in the summer that are crowded with people going on vacation," said Taurasi. "It's unfortunate that we have to travel this way cause it really does take a toll on you physically and your health is at risk for you and your family."

Taurasi went on to insinuate that conditions would be different if the "big pockets out there" wanted to change them.

"But, you know, we're just women," said Taurasi to end her statement.

This isn't the first time Taurasi has spoken about travel conditions for WNBA players. In October 2021 the Mercury guard told ESPN she had to pay for a private jet to fly her back to Phoenix so she could be present for the birth of her second child.

"We pay for everything," Taurasi told ESPN. "This is the WNBA. We pay for it."

The Mercury lost to the Wings 94 to 84 on Thursday.

