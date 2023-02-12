Brittney Griner and wife seen wearing Eagles jerseys at Super Bowl LVII

This is Griner's third public appearance since her return to the United States after being detained in Russia for 10 months.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was seen in the stands of State Farm Stadium enjoying Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

This is her third public appearance since she was released from Russia in December of 2022.

Griner also was seen at the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday with her wife, Cherelle Griner.

At the Super Bowl LVII, Griner can be seen alongside her wife in their Philadelphia Eagles jerseys.

The WNBA star returned to the United States two months ago after being detained in Russia for 10 months for drug smuggling charges. Griner was found with less than a gram of hash oil when traveling in the country and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Griner's release came when the White House negotiated a high-profile prisoner exchange that sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia.

Her first public appearance was earlier this year at a Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.

And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII