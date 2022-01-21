AP source: Phoenix Mercury hiring Nygaard as next head coach

Vanessa Nygaard replaces Sandy Brondello, who didn’t have her contract renewed last month.

PHOENIX — A person familiar with the hire has told The Associated Press that the Phoenix Mercury have hired former Las Vegas Aces assistant Vanessa Nygaard as their next head coach.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire won’t be officially announced until Monday.

Nygaard replaces Sandy Brondello, who didn’t have her contract renewed last month after eight seasons and taking the Mercury to the 2021 WNBA Finals.

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Nygaard was an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces in 2021.

She’s also been an assistant coach for USA Basketball and the WNBA’s San Antonio Stars and Washington Mystics.

