Mercury

'We like Game 5s': It's do or die for Phoenix Mercury Friday night; women are 1 win away from WNBA Finals

The Mercury are one win away from the WNBA Finals, so "It's all on the line tonight," the organization tweeted.
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, right, shields the ball from Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX — It's a big day for the Phoenix Mercury as the women take on the Las Vegas Aces Friday night in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals. 

The Mercury are one win away from the Finals, so "It's all on the line tonight," the organization tweeted. 

The Aces in Game 4 on Wednesday used a massive third-quarter run to beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-76, evening the WNBA semifinals at 2-all.  

Missing from Friday night's game, however, will be Kia Nurse, who suffered a torn ACL in Game 4, the organization tweeted. 

Nurse, who plays wing, will miss the remainder of the season. 

Guard Sophie Cunningham is listed as questionable for Game 5. 

The Game 5 winner will take on the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals. 

Game Day info

Who: Mercury vs. Aces
What: Game 5 WNBA semifinals
When: 6 p.m. Arizona time
Where: Las Vegas
How to watch: ESPN2

