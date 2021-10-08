'We like Game 5s': It's do or die for Phoenix Mercury Friday night; women are 1 win away from WNBA Finals

PHOENIX — It's a big day for the Phoenix Mercury as the women take on the Las Vegas Aces Friday night in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals.
The Mercury are one win away from the Finals, so "It's all on the line tonight," the organization tweeted.
The Aces in Game 4 on Wednesday used a massive third-quarter run to beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-76, evening the WNBA semifinals at 2-all.
Missing from Friday night's game, however, will be Kia Nurse, who suffered a torn ACL in Game 4, the organization tweeted.
Nurse, who plays wing, will miss the remainder of the season.
Guard Sophie Cunningham is listed as questionable for Game 5.
The Game 5 winner will take on the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals.
Game Day info
Who: Mercury vs. Aces
What: Game 5 WNBA semifinals
When: 6 p.m. Arizona time
Where: Las Vegas
How to watch: ESPN2
Sports
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!