Phoenix Mercury set to begin regular season

The three-time WNBA champions will use the first game to honor the life of Breonna Taylor.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury will begin their season at IMG Academy in Florida and noon on Saturday.

The July 25 tip-off against rival LA Sparks will be the first of a 22-game regular season. The three-time WNBA champions will use the first game to honor the life of Breonna Taylor. Mercury players will wear jerseys with "Black Lives Matter" on the front and "Say Her Name" on the back.

Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers and is one of three racially motivated shootings that sparked international protests. The Mercury plan to use their influence to bring attention to police brutality and civil injustice.

The season will span 48 days, ending on September 11. Seven of the Mercury's first eight games will be streamed on national television. Six games will be shown on the ESPN family of networks.

The Phoenix Mercury will play against each of the other 11 WNBA teams twice led by the All-Star trio, Diana Taurasi, Brittany Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith.