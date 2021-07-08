Mercury headed to WNBA Finals following 87-84 win

Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals came down to the wire but the Phoenix Mercury's talent excelled with Brittney Griner leading the way with 28 points.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury are on their way to the WNBA Finals after beating the Las Vegas Aces, 87-84, in Game 5.

It was a close one and the Aces led for what seemed like a majority of the game, but Brittney Griner lead her team to the finals scoring 28 points in 38 minutes.

The Mercury have shown that they breed success -- from the big three achievements in the Tokyo Olympics to their ascendance in the 2021 season.

WE'RE GOING TO THE FINALS! — Phoenix Mercury - X (@PhoenixMercury) October 9, 2021

Finals bound!!! Good luck ladies ✊🏾 @PhoenixMercury — Chris Paul (@CP3) October 9, 2021

Griner, Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith helped Team USA win gold at the Tokyo games and now they're are taking their team to the Finals in hopes to win a championship.

USA Women's Basketball dominated this year in the Olympics going undefeated, according to USA Basketball.

Now, during the 2021 season, the Mercury is 19-13.

Griner averaged 16.5 PPG, Taurasi 5.8 and Diggins-Smith 1.6 in Tokyo and during the postseason 19.8, 18.8 and14.7, respectfully, according to ESPN.

Olympic career high 3️⃣0️⃣ points for BG! https://t.co/zDYH3TU0zK — Phoenix Mercury - X (@PhoenixMercury) August 8, 2021

During the Mercury's playoff run, Griner has continued to dominate under pressure and has even excelled with the double team that the Aces have put in place -- still finding a way to the basket.

For the fifth time this season. More than any other player in the @WNBA. And, the most by any player in Mercury history. Your Western Conference Player of the Week, Brittney Griner! pic.twitter.com/FiLLvd2vSq — Phoenix Mercury - X (@PhoenixMercury) September 13, 2021

This season Taurasi made history after scoring a playoff career-high 37-points against the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 30, becoming the oldest player to record a 30-point game and helping her team become victorious, 117-91 and even the semifinal series at 1-1, ESPN reported.

Diana Taurasi doing Diana Taurasi things.

Franchise postseason record 37 points. ✅

Franchise postseason record 8 three-pointers. ✅ pic.twitter.com/oHOtxR4aE5 — Phoenix Mercury - X (@PhoenixMercury) October 1, 2021

Diggins-Smith is also a huge factor on the floor in every way imageable. She is penetrating inside the paint, knocking down threes and upsetting her opponents defensively -- bringing toughness and energy.

No stopping Skylar when she's on the move to the hoop. pic.twitter.com/CU1AQkTF2U — Phoenix Mercury - X (@PhoenixMercury) September 19, 2021

The Mercury will play the Chicago Sky on Oct. 10 at the Footprint Center and tip-off will take place at noon.

The Sky is 16-16 this season and Kahleah Copper leads the team with 18.2 points during the postseason, according to ESPN.

