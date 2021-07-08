Mercury headed to WNBA Finals following 87-84 win

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury are on their way to the WNBA Finals after beating the Las Vegas Aces, 87-84, in Game 5.
It was a close one and the Aces led for what seemed like a majority of the game, but Brittney Griner lead her team to the finals scoring 28 points in 38 minutes.
The Mercury have shown that they breed success -- from the big three achievements in the Tokyo Olympics to their ascendance in the 2021 season.
Griner, Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith helped Team USA win gold at the Tokyo games and now they're are taking their team to the Finals in hopes to win a championship.
USA Women's Basketball dominated this year in the Olympics going undefeated, according to USA Basketball.
Now, during the 2021 season, the Mercury is 19-13.
Griner averaged 16.5 PPG, Taurasi 5.8 and Diggins-Smith 1.6 in Tokyo and during the postseason 19.8, 18.8 and14.7, respectfully, according to ESPN.
During the Mercury's playoff run, Griner has continued to dominate under pressure and has even excelled with the double team that the Aces have put in place -- still finding a way to the basket.
This season Taurasi made history after scoring a playoff career-high 37-points against the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 30, becoming the oldest player to record a 30-point game and helping her team become victorious, 117-91 and even the semifinal series at 1-1, ESPN reported.
Diggins-Smith is also a huge factor on the floor in every way imageable. She is penetrating inside the paint, knocking down threes and upsetting her opponents defensively -- bringing toughness and energy.
The Mercury will play the Chicago Sky on Oct. 10 at the Footprint Center and tip-off will take place at noon.
The Sky is 16-16 this season and Kahleah Copper leads the team with 18.2 points during the postseason, according to ESPN.
