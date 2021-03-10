Mercury vs. Aces Game 3 in WNBA Semifinals: game day info and more

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Las Vegas Aces Sunday afternoon for Game 3. The series is tied 1-1.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Phoenix Mercury are looking to take the lead in their WNBA Semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces during Game 3.

The Mercury are tied with the Aces 1-1 after the team scored the most points in a regulation playoff game in the league's 25-year history with a 117-91 win on Thursday.

The win was led by Diana Taurasi who scored a playoff career-high 37 points.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

Tipoff: Noon MST

Location: Arizona State University's Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

TV: ABC, TSN2

Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. For spanish, KQMR 100.3 FM.

Score:

Suns and NBA news:

📈 Diana Taurasi joined Suns GM James Jones as the only players in WNBA/NBA history to shoot:



70+ percent from the field (min. 5 attempts)



70+ percent from three-point range (min. 5 attempts)



100 percent from the free throw line (min. 9 attempts) in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/qTxQbjAv6V — Phoenix Mercury - X (@PhoenixMercury) October 2, 2021

Shoutout to @CP3 for his continued support of the W!



CP3 purchased 500 tickets to give away to fans for Game 3 of the WNBA Semifinals between the @phoenixmercury and @lvaces 🧡#CountIt pic.twitter.com/IGjvKdwocH — WNBA (@WNBA) October 3, 2021

Links and more:

Sports