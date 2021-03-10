Mercury vs. Aces Game 3 in WNBA Semifinals: game day info and more

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Phoenix Mercury are looking to take the lead in their WNBA Semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces during Game 3.
The Mercury are tied with the Aces 1-1 after the team scored the most points in a regulation playoff game in the league's 25-year history with a 117-91 win on Thursday.
The win was led by Diana Taurasi who scored a playoff career-high 37 points.
Game info, how to watch:
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021
- Tipoff: Noon MST
- Location: Arizona State University's Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
- TV: ABC, TSN2
- Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. For spanish, KQMR 100.3 FM.
