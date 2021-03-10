x
Mercury

Mercury vs. Aces Game 3 in WNBA Semifinals: game day info and more

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Las Vegas Aces Sunday afternoon for Game 3. The series is tied 1-1.
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage during the second half of Game 2 in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Phoenix Mercury are looking to take the lead in their WNBA Semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces during Game 3. 

The Mercury are tied with the Aces 1-1 after the team scored the most points in a regulation playoff game in the league's 25-year history with a 117-91 win on Thursday.

The win was led by Diana Taurasi who scored a playoff career-high 37 points.

Game info, how to watch:

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021
  • Tipoff: Noon MST
  • Location: Arizona State University's Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
  • TV: ABC, TSN2
  • Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. For spanish, KQMR 100.3 FM.

Score:

