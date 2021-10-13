Mercury completes furious rally over Sky to win 91-86 in OT

Brittney Griner led all scorers with 29 points on 12-19 shooting.

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner dunked while scoring 29 points, Diana Taurasi had eight of her 20 points in overtime and Phoenix Mercury evened the WNBA Finals with a 91-86 win over the Chicago Sky.

Griner kept the Mercury within reach of Chicago during a sluggish start and brought the Phoenix Suns players sitting courtside to their feet with her second career playoff dunk in the first quarter.

She scored on a turnaround jumper to help give Phoenix a late four-point lead in regulation but just missed blocking Courtney Vandersloot’s tying layup with 4.4 seconds left.

Taurasi opened overtime with a four-point play and added a 3-pointer that put Phoenix up 89-86 with 1:24 left.

Skylar Diggins-Smith, who had 13 points and 12 assists, sealed it on a layup with 12.8 seconds left.

Game 3 of the best of five series will be played at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

