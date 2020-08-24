x
Mercury auctioning off Diana Taurasi game-worn jersey bearing Kobe Bryant's name

All proceeds will benefit The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Credit: Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX — Around the NBA and WNBA this weekend, we saw countless tributes to Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 42 on August 23.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January.

Diana Taurasi, who was close with Bryant, spoke at his Staples Center memorial in February and is even nicknamed 'White Mamba.' 

She wore a No. 8 jersey bearing Bryant's name for the Mercury's game on Sunday against the Washington Mystics.

RELATED: Video: Diana Taurasi speaks, remembers Kobe Bryant at Staples Center memorial

Now, the Mercury are auctioning off that game-worn jersey, autographed by Taurasi, with all proceeds benefiting The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The foundation was created to further the legacy of Kobe and Gianna through charitable endeavors in sports.

You can click here to bid on the jersey

