Mercury

Desert curse? Both men's and women's basketball teams lost in the Finals

The Mercury loss the WNBA Finals by six points to the Chicago Sky, only months after the Suns lost the NBA title by seven points.
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3) goes up to shoot against Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper (2) during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

PHOENIX — Almost is never enough. 

It's a saying that seems the most befitting in Phoenix, a place that had both its mens and womens basketball teams almost win championships but fell short this year.

In the franchise's first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1993, the Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

And in similar fashion, the Mercury lost the championship on Sunday in Game 4, 80-74, to the Chicago Sky. 

It's a heartbreaking loss as memories of the Suns' playoff run are still fresh for Phoenix sports fans. 

Brittney Griner had another explosive game shooting 12-of-19 for 28 points and seven rebounds. Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith followed closely behind with 16 points each. 

The Mercury were even able to hold the Sky to just 44% from the field after allowing Chicago 50 plus shooting percentages in previous games.

However, even with all the heart and aggression (Taurasi and Brianna Turner both recorded four personal fouls) that the Mercury played with in Game 4, the Sky just played harder. 

At least there's still the Cardinals... right?

