Brittney Griner leaves game against Seattle Storm after suffering hip injury

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner was injured Tuesday night during the Phoenix Mercury's game against the Seattle Storm.

According to officials with the Phoenix team, Griner suffered a hip injury during gameplay and had to leave the home game against Seattle.

An update on the WNBA star's condition is not available.

The Mercury lost to the Storm, with the final score being 83-69.

The Phoenix team next plays the Washington Mystic on June 16.

Sports

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

