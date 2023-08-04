Griner expected to return for Mercury after 3-game break to focus on her mental health

The team said Friday that Griner is expected to return after being out since July 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner is expected to return to the basketball court on Saturday after a three-game absence from the Phoenix Mercury while she focused on her mental health.

The 6-foot-9 center — who became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year — is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season. The team said Friday that Griner is expected to return after being out since July 29.

Griner was in the arena for Thursday's game, though she wasn't dressed out to play. She celebrated with teammate and friend Diana Taurasi when the 41-year-old became the first player in WNBA history to score 10,000 career points.

The Mercury play the Seattle Storm on Saturday.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.